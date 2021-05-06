Madhya Pradesh: Janata Curfew extended till May 15; Ban on weddings; vigilance in rural areas; Know all details here

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday declared extension of statewide Janata Curfew till May 15. The state had 89,244 active cases of Covid-19 as of May 5, according to MP's Directorate of Health Services,
CM Chouhan directed officials to ensure that the 'corona curfew' should be enforced without any laxity. Madhya Pradesh was seventh in terms of transmission till April 21 and we have brought it down to the fourteenth place with your support, he told the public.
Not to be mentioned, Madhya Pradesh dropped the positivity rate to 18% from 25%. The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients is now 85.13 per cent.
"I request you to halt all activities till May 15. Strict adherence to Janata curfew is a must. I want normal life to resume in the coming days which is why we must take stringent action for some days," the MP Chief Minister appealed to the public.
"I want your support. Everyone knows that our country, state and the whole world is fighting a battle against corona. I am indebted to the people, elected representatives, volunteers and civil society outfits who have extended absolute support to the government," added the CM.
The CM ordered the districts to ensure measures to reduce gatherings and said no weddings should be allowed in the month of May. He further asked people to defer wedding plans since such gatherings can prove to be super-spreaders.
The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also appealed to all political parties, civil society, and volunteers to rise above differences and work together to tide over this problem looming over humanity.
The CM said small teams should be formed in each village to coordinate with authorities. MNREGA work should be put on hold for the time being in villages where positive cases have been recorded, he said, adding, the state government will provide ration to those in need.
