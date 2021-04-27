COVID-19: France to supply oxygen generators, liquid oxygen, ventilators to India

Coordinated by the Ministry's Crisis and Support Centre and carried out by the Embassy of France in India, the mission will involve shipping by air and sea freight by the end of this week said a statement issued by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Eight medical oxygen generators, manufactured by a French SME, each of which can make an Indian hospital autonomous in oxygen supply for approximately 10 years.

These oxygen production units are durable installations that can produce medical oxygen from ambient air yearlong.

Each unit can uninterruptedly supply a 250-bed hospital. Its oxygen output can fulfill the needs of 15 critically ill COVID patients in an ICU (or 30 patients in the ICU of a conventional hospital) or 150 patients on oxygen therapy in a conventional hospital facility.

These oxygen generators also include ramps for filling oxygen cylinders; containers of liquid medical oxygen - 5 being sent in the first installment - each capable of supplying medical oxygen to up to 10,000 patients per day; specialized medical equipment, notably including 28 ventilators and their consumables, as well as 200 electric syringe pumps.

This comes as the pandemic situation in India deteriorated with over 3 lakh infections being reported in a day.

India is witnessing a deadly COVID-19 wave. The increasing cases have led to the storage of hospital beds and medical-grade oxygen in the country.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting an acute shortage of essential medical supplies.

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID infection.

Besides France, several others countries including the United Kingdom, the US and Germany have also announced plans to support India.

(With inputs from ANI)