COVID-19: Five more countries recognise India's vaccination certificate including Mauritius

Five more countries on Monday have agreed on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates with India, according to MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The countries that have agreed on mutual recognition with India include Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia, informed MEA.

Earlier last month, around 30 countries including UK recognised India's COVID-19 vaccine certificate for travelers. . The countries that have agreed on this mutual recognition with India include France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia, in addition to the United Kingdom

India on Saturday crossed the 106 crore mark with more than 61 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 7 pm on October 30. Today, a total of 61,99,429 doses were administered taking the total number of doses to 1,06,07,39,866.



The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

