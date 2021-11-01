COVID-19: Australia recognises Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for travel as it eases border restrictions

New Delhi: Australia on Monday recognised India's Covaxin for the purpose of travel to the nation as it eased some restrictions on international travel, according to a report in NDTV. After over 18 months of some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 border policies, millions of Aussies are now allowed to travel freely without a permit from authorities or the need to quarantine while arriving in the country.

"Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status. This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV," a media release from the Australian government read.

Today, the TGA determined that Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status.

Read more: https://t.co/fpQvr7FQhW pic.twitter.com/YLqIAglMQX — TGA Australia (@TGAgovau) November 1, 2021

"This recognition means many citizens of China and India, as well as other countries in our region where these vaccines have been widely deployed, will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia. This will have significant impacts on the return of international students, and the travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia" It added.

Australia's regulatory authority for therapeutic goods- the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said that it has gained additional information showing that these vaccines offer protection and potentially decrease the likelihood that an arriving traveller would transmit the infection to others while in the country or fall severely unwell due to the COVID-19 infection.

The regulatory authority had earlier suggested that only the vaccines approved for use in Australia, Covishield from India and Sinovac from China be given the approval for the purposes of travel and other curbs.

Non vaccinated travellers will have to follow quarantine restrictions and all travellers will require a proof of testing negative for the COVID-19 virus before boarding. Previously, Australia only allowed a limited number of nationals and permanent residents' return from abroad, with a compulsory 14-day quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

Some exemptions were made for foreign travellers on economic grounds, including for some Hollywood stars which led to controversies.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 03:29 PM IST