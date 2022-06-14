Covid-19: Delhi reports 1,118 fresh cases, two deaths; positivity rate at 6.50%

Photo: Representative Image

As the national capital recorded 1,118 new cases today, the daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 1,000 mark in the last 24 hours. Further, two deaths and 500 recoveries were also recorded, while the active cases are currently at 3,177 and the positivity rate stood at 6.50 per cent.

The total number of deaths reported in Delhi now stands at 26,223.

This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.

With the new cases reported today, Delhi's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 19,14,530, the department said in its latest bulletin.

According to the released bulletin, so far, 18,85,130 people have recovered from Covid in Delhi.

Further, 18,082,187 have been vaccinated with the first dose in Delhi and 15,185,573 have been vaccinated with the 2nd dose.

Meanwhile, Omicron sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5 have been found in patients with coronavirus infection in Mumbai, in the latest round of genome sequencing conducted at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital.

India reported 6,594 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases in India now stand at 50,548, while 195.35 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.