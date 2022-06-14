Over 400 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, no death | File Photo

Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 429 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,14,698, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were recorded on Monday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.