Over 400 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, no death

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 429 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,14,698, an official said on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
Over 400 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, no death | File Photo

These new cases were recorded on Monday, he said.

These new cases were recorded on Monday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

