Mumbai: 90% Covid-19 patients in home quarantine | Kunal Patil

The city’s coronavirus numbers are still high (at over 1,200, owing to reduced testing on Sunday) but 90 per cent of them have been found to be asymptomatic and are recovering at home. At present, there are 11,331 active patients in the city, of which only 1.92 per cent or 478 are hospitalised. Meanwhile, in the last two weeks, the number of home quarantine patients has gone up from 30,000 to 1.21 lakh. During the second wave in April 2021, the number of home quarantine patients was as high as 6.27 lakh. In the third wave this year, around 10 lakh patients were isolated at home.

Early last month, when daily positive cases in the city were less than 200, around 30,000 people were home quarantined. But this number rose up to 1,21,712 till Monday. As per the BMC’s circular during the third wave, the formal home isolation period has been brought down to seven days. Since the pandemic started, 1,03,85,691 people have completed home quarantine in the city.