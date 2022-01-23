Covid-19: Delhi logs 9,197 new cases, 34 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate at 13.32%

Delhi reported 9,197 new cases of Covid-19 and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 13,510 patients recovered from the virus, while 34 more deaths were recorded, according to the health bulletin issued by the government.

A total of 69,022 tests were conducted by the health officials on Sunday. Currently, the national capital’s positivity rate stands at 13.22 per cent. The active cases in Delhi stand at 54,246.

The national capital had recorded 11,486 new cases on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 16.36 per cent.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, the INSACOG has said in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 3,33,533 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 21,87,205. While the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 17.78 per cent and 16.87 per cent respectively, the recovery rate stands at 93.18 per cent.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 06:09 PM IST