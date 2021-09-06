e-Paper Get App

Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:57 PM IST

COVID-19: DCGI approves Hetero's Tocilizumab for treatment of hospitalised adults

ANI
Representative Image | PTI

Hetero announced on Monday that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its generic version of Tocilizumab in India for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults.

The authorisation will enable the medical practitioners to use the generic drug Tocilizumab for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), the company statement said.

"We are pleased with the approval of Hetero's Tocilizumab (Tocira) in India. This demonstrates our technical capabilities and commitment to bringing important therapeutics relevant to COVID care. This approval is extremely crucial for supply security in India considering a global shortage of Tocilizumab. We will be working closely with the Government to ensure equitable distribution," said Dr B. Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman of Hetero Group.

Hetero's TOCIRA (Tocilizumab) will be marketed by its associate company 'Hetero Healthcare' in India with the support of its strong distribution network across the country.

Hetero's biologics arm 'Hetero Biopharma' will be manufacturing the drug at its dedicated biologics facility, based at Jadcherla in Hyderabad.

Hetero's Tocilizumab 400mg/20ml is the biosimilar version of Roche's Actemra/RoActemra (r) and will be available from September end

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:55 PM IST
