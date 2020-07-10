Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi increase to 633

New Delhi: The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 633 on Friday, recording an increase of 175 over two days, according to the Delhi government's daily health bulletin.

On Thursday, the city had 563 containment zones and 458 zones a day prior to that. The number shot up after the city government decided to break existing hotspots into smaller clusters for better surveillance.

With 2,089 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,09,140 and 3,300 deaths as on Friday.

As many as 84,694 people have recovered, almost four times the number of active cases which stand at 21,146. A total 2,468 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month.

Over 10,129 RT-PCR and 12,832 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Friday. In total, 7,47,109 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital.

Currently, 4,613 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,244 beds, 2,012 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres out of 7,869 and 160 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres as against the availability of 544 total beds. Over 12,272 people are under home isolation.