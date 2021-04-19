COVID-19: Chhattisgarh reports 7 deaths in every one hour, Health Minister says 'community spread'

Community Spread in state: Health Minister.

While speaking to FPJ on phone, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said, the situation is quite horrible in the state. The virus infection has taken the shape of Community spread in the state, because now primary contact of infection has become untraceable, the Health Minister said. But the situation is not limited to Chhattisgarh only, across the country we are facing the same situation, he added.

Infection rate 28.9%

If the rate of infection reaches 5% it is quite critical, but here the rate of infection on Sunday measured as 28.9%. However, the average rate of infection is not fluctuating much. Thus, we are hoping that in the coming days, it will go down, Minister TS said. Thus, to keep the rate of infection under control we all must follow the Covid protocol strictly, Minister TS appealed.

On the feasibility of beds, the health minister said, we are not running out of beds rather we are running a shortage of ICUs.

As far as your question of making use of railway coaches as isolation centers are concerned, we look into it.