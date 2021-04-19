COVID-19: Chhattisgarh reports 7 deaths in every one hour, Health Minister says 'community spread'

Spike in Coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh has created a crisis-like situation in the state. The state government data said, in a day every sixty minutes, seven people are dying. These deaths altogether include Covid and comorbidity deaths.
170 deaths in a day
According to the Chhattisgarh Health Department bulletin on Saturday 112 people died due to Covid 19 infection meanwhile, 58 patients died of Comorbidity.
Despite lockdown implemented in the majority of districts, 12345 people detected Covid infection. However, the total number of Covid positives reached 5,44,840. However, the active number of covid positives in the state reached 1,28,019.
Community Spread in state: Health Minister.
While speaking to FPJ on phone, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said, the situation is quite horrible in the state. The virus infection has taken the shape of Community spread in the state, because now primary contact of infection has become untraceable, the Health Minister said. But the situation is not limited to Chhattisgarh only, across the country we are facing the same situation, he added.
Infection rate 28.9%
If the rate of infection reaches 5% it is quite critical, but here the rate of infection on Sunday measured as 28.9%. However, the average rate of infection is not fluctuating much. Thus, we are hoping that in the coming days, it will go down, Minister TS said. Thus, to keep the rate of infection under control we all must follow the Covid protocol strictly, Minister TS appealed.
On the feasibility of beds, the health minister said, we are not running out of beds rather we are running a shortage of ICUs.
As far as your question of making use of railway coaches as isolation centers are concerned, we look into it.
In addition, the state government also made an official statement on Monday and claimed, in last three days 35 thousand Covid patients recovered and were discharged. Around 14, 075 patients were discharged on Sunday, the official communique said.
However, the ground situation is not welcoming, on Sunday 6 patients died in a Covid Hospital fire in Chhattisgarh. Majority of hospitals are running out of beds, no vacancy in ICUs.
The fire incident occurred in Rajdhani Covid Hospital was a tragedy, said Health Minister TS, however, police lodged FIRs and made arrests, probe is on, the health Minister added.