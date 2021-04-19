Amid rising cases, passengers coming to Chhattisgarh to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Chhattisgarh government has mandated a COVID-19 test for all passengers at airports, railway stations, bus stands and inter-state borders coming to the state amid the increasing number of coronavirus infections.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told news agency ANI that passengers coming from outside to be tested at airports, railway stations, bus stands, and inter-state borders.

"Amid increasing COVID-19 caseload, passengers coming from outside to be tested at airports, railway stations, bus stands and inter-state borders. Testing to be done in rural areas as well," Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.