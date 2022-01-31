COVID-19: Chandigarh schools to reopen for physical classes of Classes 10 to 12 from February 1

Noticing a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Department of Education Chandigarh Administration on Monday announced that all schools will start functioning physically in offline mode for classes 10th to 12th from 1 February.

The education department however said that students will still have option to continue with the online mode for these classes as well.

As per the Covid-19 relaxation guidelines in the UT, all officials and students of the age group of 18 and above should be fully vaccinated.

However, the detailed order in this regard will be issued by the Secretary Education, Chandigarh Administration, separately, says the official notification.

“All the students of age group of more than 15 years should have been vaccinated at least for 1st dose while attending offline classes,” the notification says.

As per the Covid-19 relaxation guidelines, coaching institutions shall also be allowed to open at 50% capacity.

All schools will start functioning physically in offline mode for classes 10th to 12th from 1 February. However, students will still have option to continue with the online mode for these classes as well, Department of Education Chandigarh Administration said in an order letter — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

This is subject to the condition that all students from 15 to 18 years should have received at least a single dose of vaccination and students and staff above 18 years of age are fully vaccinated.

The Chandigarh government has also allowed a few other relaxations in effect from February 1, 2022.

These include the operation of gyms and health centres till 10:00 pm with 50% capacity if all staff and users are fully vaccinated.

Markets can remain open till 10:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose by 2,373 on Sunday to reach 11,23,170, while the death toll climbed to 13,834 as 10 patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The state's positivity rate is 9.14 per cent, he said.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:07 PM IST