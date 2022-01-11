Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal, cousin brother of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi joins BJP in Chandigarh

As the state elections come close, a lot of political jiggling is taking place from one party to another.

In another surprise jolt, Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal, cousin brother of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday joined the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here in Chandigarh.

Earlier in the day, 1 minister and 4 BJP MLAs joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Likewise, Govind Gaude, an independent legislator and the state's Art and Culture Minister on Tuesday resigned as MLA and said that he would be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party later in the day.

Similarly, former BJP leader Michael Lobo on Tuesday joined Congress, a day after resigning from the Goa cabinet and quitting the saffron party.

The 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Punjab on 14 February 2022 to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:50 PM IST