COVID-19: Centre reviews progress of vaccination with states/UTs, stresses need to accelerate pace of inoculation

The Centre today reviewed its COVID-19 vaccination drive and monitored progress of vaccination in states, modifications on the CoWIN software that will provide more flexibility to vaccine administrators, along with the effective implementation of SoPs for containment and management of COVID (particularly in areas underserved by health infrastructure).
The meeting was chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. During the meeting, a detailed presentation on the progress of the countrywide vaccination drive across the country was presented, with focus on States/UTs that are lagging behind in providing coverage to the vulnerable population groups. The coverage of first and second doses to the Healthcare Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLWs) State-wise was reviewed.
The scope to substantially speed up vaccination in this category was stressed.
States such as Jharkhand (37.3%), Chhattisgarh (30.2%), Tamil Nadu (15.5%), Jammu and Kashmir (10.8%), Madhya Pradesh (10.7%) are reporting much higher wastage than the national average (6.3%). The Centre has been urging the states to reduce wastage of vaccines.
The Centre advised states/UTs to plan for scaling up of vaccination coverage through available stocks and anticipated supplies till end of June, 2021. The visibility of anticipated supplies of each tranche with expected date of delivery up till June 15 2021 for free supply by Govt. of India and till June 30 for directly procured vaccine doses by states have been provided by the Union Health Ministry to all States/UTs.
Besides, the states/UTs were advised to prepare a district-wise, Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC)-wise plan for administration of COVID-19 vaccine till 15th June 2021 and use multiple media platforms for dissemination of such a plan. Lactating women amongst Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers who have not received vaccination should to be prioritized for vaccination, it said.
Besides, proactive efforts for engagement of private sector hospitals in COVID-19 vaccination was advised and the Centre also told states to ensure monitoring for pace of vaccination and strict adherence to SOPs of COVID-19 vaccination shared by Government of India.
It was reiterated to the states that as per the latest advisory shared with them regarding workplace COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs), family members as defined by the employers will henceforth be covered for vaccination. Furthermore, there will be Special Sessions for ‘Persons Without Identity Cards’.
Besides, private hospitals were advised not to allow offline vaccine registration; all registrations should be online. The Centre also clarified that industrial organizations and corporate entities that don’t have a hospital are required to tie up with a private hospital. Private Hospitals were also advised to publish adequately longer schedule of vaccination in terms of days.
