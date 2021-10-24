Covid-19: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina greets PM Modi on India's milestone achievement of 1 billion vaccine doses

Bangladesh Prime Minister and a close ally to India PM Sheikh Hasina on Sunday extended her remarks and congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the historic milestone of administering 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses.

In a message to Modi, Sheikh Hasina called this a remarkable success achieved in dealing with the damages that the Covid-19 pandemic has inflicted on humankind.

"It is a major step towards the path of recovery and normalcy for India as well as the region," the Bangladesh PM said.

India has been an important source of Covid-19 vaccines for Bangladesh from the very beginning of the vaccination program and conveyed thanks to the government of India for resuming the export of the Covishield vaccine, PM Hasina said as reported by United News of Bangladesh.

India on October 21, 2021, administered 100-crore vaccination in the global fight against the deadly coronavirus which allegedly originated from China's Wuhan province.

Data from the Health Ministry indicates that as of 10 am on October 21, a total of 1,00,00,15,714 jabs have been administered.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Spicejet will wrap planes with posters of one billion vaccines with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers on the day the target of 100 crore doses is achieved.

"Congratulations India! This is the result of the able leadership of visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," tweeted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

On January 16 this year, India had begun one of the world's biggest vaccination drives, with healthcare workers and frontline workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Then followed the second phase from March 1, for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. Finally, the government expanded its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

