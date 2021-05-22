COVID-19: As Delhi faces shortage of vaccine doses, CM Arvind Kejriwal gives 4 suggestions to PM Modi to boost vaccination

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested four ways to boost COVID-19 vaccination production as he notified that the capital city has halted the rollout for the 18-44 age group due to a shortage of doses.

In a video address, the CM said, "All the doses that we received from the government (for 18-44 age group) have been used. A few doses were left, which will also be used by the evening. This is sad. We have written to the centre about this...as soon as we receive supply, we will reopen the centres," said the Chief Minister during a video address."

While explaining about the four suggestions, Mr Kejriwal said, "All vaccine makers in India, within 24 hours, should be ordered to manufacture Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to ramp up stocks."

Besides, he said that, foreign vaccine producers should be allowed to rollout their vaccines within 24 hours. He suggested that the centre should speak to international vaccine manufacturers, buy from them and distribute to states. States and union territories are battling with each other for vaccines.