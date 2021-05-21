Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity dips below 5%, records 3,009 new COVID-19 cases

According to the data, Delhi recorded 3,009 COVID-19 cases and 252 fatalities, with the city's positivity rate slipping to 4.76 per cent.

As per the latest health bulletin, the cumulative infection tally has reached 1,412,959, while new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the national capital to 22,831.

This is the third consecutive day when Delhi's count of daily new cases has remained below 4,000. The positivity rate in the city stood at 5.5 per cent on Thursday.

Delhi also recorded the lowest number of active cases with 35,683 since April 12 when 38,095 cases were registered. In the last 24 hours, 7,288 were discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 13,54,445.

According to the Delhi health bulletin, 63,190 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 45,685 were RT-PCR tests and 17,505 were rapid antigen tests to detect the presence of COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, 77,594 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, from which 56,375 took their first dose and 21,219 took their second dose of the vaccine.