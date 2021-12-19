Tanzania national student found positive with Covid-19 Omicron variant in Gujrat's Rajkot; India's tally crosses 150

A 23-year-old Tanzania national studying at a university in Rajkot has tested positive for the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The student has been admitted to the city's PDU hospital.

According to District Collector Arun Mahesh Babu, this is the first Omicron case in the city.

Earlier in the day, a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy, who recently arrived in Gujarat from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the variant.

The non-resident Indian tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after he arrived from the UK on December 15, a health department official said on Sunday.

Whereas a 15-year-old boy from Gandhinagar was also detected with the Omicron variant after returning from the UK, Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Patel said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported six fresh cases of Omicron variant. Of these new cases, four were confirmed at the Mumbai airport. The state's Omicron tally has now climbed to 54.

The district-wise patients include three from Jamnagar, two each in Surat and Vadodara, and one each in Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Anand.

So far, Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and Union Territories in India with Maharashtra leading in numbers taking India's Omicron Covid count to 152 on Sunday.

With 7,081 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of cases rose to 3,47,40,275, while the active cases declined to 83,913, the lowest in 570 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 09:00 PM IST