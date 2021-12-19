Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 54 after 4 new cases emerge in Mumbai, 1 each in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

Six new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Sunday, of which four are from Mumbai and one each from Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 54.

Regarding the four cases reported today in Mumbai, one is from Mumbai, two are from Karnataka and one is Aurangabad. Two of them had a travel history to Tanzania and the other two had been to England. All four of them are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, and are currently in isolation at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai.

In Pune rural, a five-year-old boy who is a close contact of Dubai travellers from Junnar has been diagnosed with Omicron variant. This patient is asymptomatic.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, a 46-year-old man having history of travel to Middle East tested positive for the Omicron variant. The patient has mild symptoms and is currently admitted at a private hospital. His vaccination is complete.

Of the 54 cases in Maharashtra, 22 are from Mumbai, 11 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, seven from Pune rural, two from Pune Municipal Corporation, two from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, three from Satara, and one each from Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar and Buldhana.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 08:18 PM IST