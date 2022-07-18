e-Paper Get App

Court extends ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan's custody in phone tapping matter

She would now be produced in court on July 22.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 05:34 PM IST
Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna | File

A Delhi court on Monday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the stock exchange.

Special Judge Sunaina Sharma passed the order on a plea by Enforcement Directorate (ED) after she was produced before the court on the expiry of her earlier ED custody.

In its application moved by Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, the agency sought 5-day more custody of the accused, saying she further needed to be quizzed.

The agency said that during her four-day custody to ED granted earlier, the accused was confronted with three persons and several documents.

ED arrested the accused on July 14 after conducting her interrogation.

The agency had taken permission from the court where she was produced from jail on an order passed by the judge earlier to interrogate her.

Later, the ED arrested Ramakrishnan on the ground of non-cooperation and again produced her before the court and urged for her nine-day custodial interrogation.

The court, however, had granted her four-day custody to the agency.

Ramakrishnan was arrested by the CBI in a separate case and was currently in judicial custody.

