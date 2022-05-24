Corruption case: Mohali court sends former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla to police remand till May 27

A Mohali court on Tuesday sent former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla to police remand till May 27, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet over graft charges, and was arrested shortly afterwards, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting his government has zero-tolerance to corruption.

The chief minister himself announced Singla's removal from the Cabinet which was sworn-in just two months ago after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power, riding on the agenda of corruption-free governance, and other poll promises.

Mann said the decision was made after he came to know that Singla was allegedly demanding a "one per cent commission" in tenders and purchases of his department.

As he announced Singla's sacking, Mann also said he also directed the police to register a case against the minister.

Soon afterwards, the 52-year-old Singla was arrested by the Punjab Police.

Singla, a dental surgeon, was elected to the assembly from the Mansa seat, defeating Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala.

Official sources said Mann came to know about Singla's alleged wrongdoings through an official 10 days ago. The CM assured the official that he was with him and that he does not need to fear anyone.

With the help of the official, an operation was conducted after which it came to fore that Singla and his aides were demanding a "one percent commission".

It is learnt that an audio recording was also made which purportedly implicates Singla.

"A case was brought to my notice in which one minister in my government was demanding a one per cent commission from each tender or purchase of his department. I took this case very seriously," Mann said in a video message today.

"I am taking strict action against that minister and I am removing him from the cabinet. I am also giving directions to the police to register a case against him," Mann said. "That minister's name is Vijay Singla. He was the health minister." Mann said Singla has admitted to his alleged wrongdoings.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:15 PM IST