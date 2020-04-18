Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of cases in India rises to 14,378

Total number of cases in India rises to 14,378
India's total number of COVID19 cases crosses the 14,000 mark; currently at 14,378 (including 11,906 active cases, 1992 cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Trump announces USD 19 bn relief program to help farmers
US President Donald Trump has announced a $19 billion relief program to help farmers and ranchers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The so-called coronavirus food assistance program will provide $16 billion in direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted by the pandemic, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
20 Navy personnel test positive for COVID-19 at naval base in Mumbai
20 Navy personnel have tested positive for COVID19 at a naval base in Mumbai. The first case was reported on April 7 at the INS Angre base there. All other persons who came in contact with these affected personnel have also been tested: Navy officials
COVID-19: Global fiscal measures, liquidity injections near USD 14 trillion, says IMF
Countries have taken fiscal measures and central banks together injected a total of whopping USD 14 trillion as part of their efforts to mitigate the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has said. "The IMF's policy tracker shows that fiscal measures so far have amounted to about USD 8 trillion and liquidity injections by central banks amounting to over USD 6 trillion," Lesetja Kganyago, chairman for the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), told reporters during a news conference on Friday. "However, we all agreed, exchange rate and liquidity pressures remain important challenges." Observing that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had presented all with significant and potentially daunting challenges, Kganyago said the international community was far from declaring victory on the outcomes or the outlook.
COVID-19 death toll about 140,000: WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that 139,378 people had died of COVID-19 worldwide, while the total number of confirmed cases had reached 2.074 million. Within the past 24 hours, 82,967 new cases of the coronavirus and 8,493 fatalities have been registered, according to the WHO. More than 1.05 million COVID-19 cases have been registered in Europe, while the United States remains the worst-hit country with 632,781 infected people. Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University says that more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 148,000 fatalities.
Global COVID-19 deaths top 150,000; global response intensifying
Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000 with over 2.2 million infections on Friday as international institutions are intensifying their collective efforts on battling the pandemic. A total of 150,948 people have died of the disease as of 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) among 2,214,861 cases worldwide, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua reported.
