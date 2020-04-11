Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of cases in India rises to 7447

Total number of cases in India rises to 7447
40 deaths and 1035 new cases in last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases; India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 7447 (including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
France's daily COVID-19 fatalities close to 1,000
The novel coronavirus has claimed 13,197 deaths in French hospitals and retirement homes, an increase of 987 from a day earlier while the number of critically-ill patients declined for a second consecutive day, offering a "pale ray of sunshine," said General Director of Health Jerome Salomon at his daily briefing on the epidemic. Further 554 patients died in the country's health institutions in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,598. The cumulative tally of deaths in accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people since March 1 stood at 4,599, up from 4,166.
Turkey reports 4,747 new COVID-19 cases, totalling 47,029
Turkey's total confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 47,029, with 4,747 new patients reported in the last 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Turkey reached 1,006 after 98 more lost their lives over the past 24 hours, Koca said at a press conference on Friday, reported Xinhua news agency.
Italy extends nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3
Italy is extending the nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3, but will reopen bookstores and children's shops starting April 14, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday. Earlier in the day, the country updated its coronavirus case count by 3,951 to 147,577. The death toll in the country -- the highest in the world -- has risen by 570 to 18,849.
