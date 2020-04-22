Coronavirus update: Kerala reports spike in COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, Kerala reported a spike in COVID-19 cases with 19 people testing positive, after a decline in the numbers in the past few days, as the total infections touched 426 in the southern state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his COVID-19 media briefing said, “Today the situation is something different from that of some of the recent days, the positive cases are higher than the negative cases.”

Kannur, which has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, recorded 10 cases, Palakkad four, Kasaragod three and Malappuram and Kollam one each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters. The number of those getting infected were in single digits over the past few days. As of now, there are 117 active cases in the state. Of the 10 positive cases from Kannur, nine of them had come from abroad and one had been infected through contact, he said.