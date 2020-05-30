Coronavirus update: India records 7,964 cases in a day, total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 1.73 lakh

New Delhi: India's coronavirus cases surpassed the 1.70 lakh-mark with a total of 1,73,763 cases, registering the highest single day spike of 7,964, the Health Ministry data revealed on Saturday.

The world's largest democracy has 86,423 active cases, while 82,369 persons have recovered and have been discharged and 4,971 lost their lives while fighting with the disease of which 265 persons died in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra still remained the worst hit with a total of 62,228 cases of which 33,133 are active, 2,098 persons have succumbed to the disease while 26,997 have recovered and have been discharged. Tamil Nadu is the next worst hit with number of cases totaling 20,246 and the national capital having the third highest cases with a total of 17,386 cases.