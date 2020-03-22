Coronavirus Update: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to not stigmatise those in home quarantine

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the government is marking all homes with persons advised to be in home quarantine, but people around them should not stigmatsze such families but be empathetic and supportive towards them.

The Kejriwal government is also stamping the hands of the people asked to stay in home quarantine, so that those not following the orders can be identified.

"The Delhi government is marking all homes with persons advised to home quarantine. I appeal to all not to stigmatize such families. Please be empathetic and supportive towards them. The marking is aimed only at cautioning others for their own safety," Kejriwal said in a tweet.