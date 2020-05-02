India

Coronavirus update: 68 more CRPF jawans have test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

By FPJ Web Desk

On Saturday, 68 more CRPF jawans have tested positive for COVID-19. All these jawans are attached to battalion having camp in East Delhi. Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 and overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including 1 recovered and 1 death, reported news agency ANI.

