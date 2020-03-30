Coronavirus outbreak: Govt issues health advisory for elderly population; complete list of dos and dont's

India has recorded 1,024 cases of the novel coronavirus. "The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1024 in India including 901 active cases, 96 cured/discharged/migrated people and 27 deaths," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

To reduce COVID-19 transmission among elderly population, here are some do's and dont's:

DOs:

1. Stay at home. Avoid meeting visitors at home. If the meeting is essential, maintain a distance of one meter.

2. Wash your hands and face at regular intervals with soap and water.

3. Sneeze and cough either into your elbow or into tissue paper/handkerchief. After coughing or sneezing dispose of the tissue paper/ wash your handkerchief.

4. Ensure proper nutrition through home-cooked fresh hot meals, hydrate frequently and take fresh juices to boost immunity.

5. Exercise and meditate.

6. Take your daily prescribed medicines regularly.

7. Talk to your family members (not staying with you), relatives, friends via call or video conferencing, take help from family members if needed

8. Postpone your elective surgeries (if any) like cataract surgery or total knee replacement

9. Clean the frequently touched surfaces with disinfectant regularly.

10. Monitor your health. If you develop fever, cough and/or breathing difficulty immediately contact the nearest health care facility and follow the medical advice rendered

DON’Ts -

1. Do not cough or sneeze into your bare hands or without covering your face.

2. Don’t go near your contacts if you are suffering from fever and cough.

3. Don’t touch your eyes, face, nose and tongue.

4. Don’t go near affected/ sick people.

5. Don’t self-medicate.

6. Don’t shake hands or hug your friends and near ones.

7. Do not go to the hospital for a routine checkup or follow up. As far as possible make teleconsultation with your healthcare provider. 8. Don’t go to crowded places like parks, markets and religious places.

9. Don’t go out unless it is absolutely essential.