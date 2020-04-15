Coronavirus Lockdown Update: West Bengal to re-open jute mills with 15% workforce

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday seeking the reopening of a minimum of 18 jute mills in order to start manufacturing and supply of jute bags for the packaging of food grains of Rabi Marketing Season. Following this, Mamata has agreed to re-open all jute mills with 15% workforce.

“I cannot discriminate on the jute mills. Trade unions have already informed me that mills are to be opened all with 15% work force. We did not want to open immediately but had to as Punjab and Telangana have asked, and the textile minister had also called,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also announced additional activities that would be given relaxation, keeping in mind the livelihood of workers and the common man, as long as safety and security norms are followed.

“Tea plucking has already started with 25% work force, now processing will also start, so will irrigation, road construction, building construction with local workers who are available and also those under the 100 day work will be included. Furthermore, brick industries, ware house services industries in rural areas and industrial estates can start work with 15% work force following the protocol after taking permission from the Chief Secretary,” added Mamata.

The state government has also announced that officers at the level of deputy secretary and above will start work from April 20th on alternate days. While colleges and universities following the CBCS guidelines will jump one semester and in the final semester there will be examinations and those in class 11 will automatically get promoted to class 12.

Speaking about the congregation and subsequent lathicharge of migrant workers who had gathered outside Mumbai’s Bandra railway station on Tuesday Mamata said, “I have spoken to Maharashtra CM personally and I have promised to help them. Many are trying to do politics, but I appeal to them to not indulge in communal violence. In Bandra they were not at fault they were given wrong info, I spoke to some in Khar and we are trying to send them pocket money as they have said they have no money . We are a poor government, but we will try to help as much as we can. We are trying to contact those families who are stuck outside Bengal“.

The number of COVID-19 cases have increased to 132 with the death toll remaining at 7. The number of testing laboratories have increased from 2 to 5. Mamata has also said that doctors and nurses will work for 7 days and be off for 7 days to ease the work load.