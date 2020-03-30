Coronavirus lockdown: Rampur youth calls District Magistrate asks for samosas, made to clean drain as punishment

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, since then people are facing shortages. On Sunday, things took an interesting turn, when a man called Rampur's District Magistrate control room and asked for samosas with chutney to be delivered at his house.
Despite being ticked off by the control room, he kept calling and asking for four samosas -he claimed he had a craving for the snack. Finally, the district magistrate Aujaneya Kumar asked the officials to send him four samosas. But as a punishment for troubling officials during lockdown, the district magistrate also sent out an order for the youth to clean the drain. The photos of the youth cleaning the drain was shared by the Rampur's District Magistrate wrote on his Twitter handle later.
In another tweet, he wrote that people who misused the system are now cleaning the drain and helping the administration. "You too can support as at the time of this national disaster. Be responsible citizens. Stay healthy, stay safe," he wrote.
With 47 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.
The number of people who have succumbed to the infection in the country is 29 while one patient has migrated. There are 942 active cases in the country so far.
