Coronavirus latest updates: With 45,209 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 90.95 lakh - Here is state-wise data

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,95,807 with 45,209 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,33,227 with 501 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

This is the fifteenth consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the twelfth consecutive day. There are 4,40,962 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, as per the data.

The total recoveries have surged to 85,21,617 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,75,326 COVID-19 samples were tested on Saturday. With this, a total of 13,17,33,134 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.