Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij gets trial dose of 'Covaxin', India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of India-made coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin' on Friday, becoming the first volunteers for the third phase trial of the vaccine.

The 67-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was administered the dose of Bharat Biotech's vaccine at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt.

He is the first Cabinet minister of any state government who has volunteered to take the trial dose.

Civil Surgeon Kuldeep Singh said the Covaxin dose was successfully administered to Vij.

Before administering the dose, Vij underwent some tests at the hospital.