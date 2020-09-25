Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 58-lakh mark, records 86,052 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally on Friday crossed 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths in last 24 hours.

With a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 58,18,571 on Friday, which includes 9,70,116 active cases, and 47,56,165 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 92,290.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,89,28,440 samples have been tested across the country up to September 24 for COVID-19. Out of these, 14,92,409 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that 75 per cent of new cases of coronavirus in the country are concentrated in 10 States and Union Territories (UT) so as 74 per cent of new recoveries.

In a tweet, the Ministry said, "#IndiaFightsCorona. 75 per cent of new cases in the country are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. 10 States/UTs also account for 74 per cent of new recoveries. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are among these, reporting higher number of recoveries and new COVID-19 cases too."