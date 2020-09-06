Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh mark, records 90,633 new cases

The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. The US has registered over 6.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 188,400 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. While, Brazil Brazil's coronavirus death toll has surpassed 125,000, showing a weekly increase of more than 5,000 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data. In the past 24 hours, 907 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazil; the country's total death toll now stands at 125,521, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The recovery rate of coronavirus in the country touched a record high of more than 70,000 patients being discharged in a single day, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. "The highest ever single-day recoveries of 70,072 were recorded on September 5 and currently, the recovery rate now is 77.23 per cent. This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which stands at a new low of 1.73 per cent," Ministry said in a statement.

According to a graph of the Ministry, there were 68,584 recoveries on September 3, 65,081 on September 1 and 57,469 on August 24. "There has been a steep exponential rise in COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to over 30 lakh in September. The total number of recoveries have crossed 31 lakh and it stands at 31,07,223," the ministry stated.

