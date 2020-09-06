Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh mark, records 90,633 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 41 lakh mark on Sunday with a single-day spike of 90,633 new cases and 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
This comes a day after India's COVID-19 tally crossed 40-lakh mark on Saturday. With 1,065 more deaths, the cumulative toll reached 70,626. The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10,92,654 samples were tested for the pathogen on September 5, and over 4,88,31,145 crore samples have been tested so far.
India became the third country in the world to cross four million coronavirus cases on Saturday. It also set a new global record for a daily surge in infections and closing in on Brazil's total as the second-highest in the world.
The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. The US has registered over 6.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 188,400 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. While, Brazil Brazil's coronavirus death toll has surpassed 125,000, showing a weekly increase of more than 5,000 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data. In the past 24 hours, 907 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazil; the country's total death toll now stands at 125,521, the health ministry said on Saturday.
The recovery rate of coronavirus in the country touched a record high of more than 70,000 patients being discharged in a single day, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. "The highest ever single-day recoveries of 70,072 were recorded on September 5 and currently, the recovery rate now is 77.23 per cent. This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which stands at a new low of 1.73 per cent," Ministry said in a statement.
According to a graph of the Ministry, there were 68,584 recoveries on September 3, 65,081 on September 1 and 57,469 on August 24. "There has been a steep exponential rise in COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to over 30 lakh in September. The total number of recoveries have crossed 31 lakh and it stands at 31,07,223," the ministry stated.
(Inputs from Agencies)
