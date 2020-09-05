Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 5

As India's COVID-19 case tally continues to hit new highs, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded its highest single day spike. The western state reported 20,801 new COVID-19 cases, even as 312 more patients succumbed to the infection. Maharashtra reported a record number of cases on the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. On Friday it had recorded 19,218 new cases.
The total tally of cases has reached 8,83,862, with 2,20,661 active cases, 6,36,574 recoveries and 26,276 deaths in the state.
Mumbai city reported 1,735 new cases and 33 deaths, taking its tally to 1,53,712 and death toll to 7,829, the official said. The number of active cases in Mumbai stands at 22,975.
Mumbai has, in recent days seen comparatively lower number of cases, even as other parts of the western state show alarming trends. According to a tweeted update by the BMC, the recovery rate now stands at 80% while the doubling rate has dropped once again to stand at 78 days.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of September 4, 8,13,035 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
This incidentally makes Mumbai one of the highest ranked cities when it comes to the number of tests conducted per million.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, this had gradually slowed down.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of September 4, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.
