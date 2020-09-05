Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 5

As India's COVID-19 case tally continues to hit new highs, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded its highest single day spike. The western state reported 20,801 new COVID-19 cases, even as 312 more patients succumbed to the infection. Maharashtra reported a record number of cases on the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. On Friday it had recorded 19,218 new cases.

The total tally of cases has reached 8,83,862, with 2,20,661 active cases, 6,36,574 recoveries and 26,276 deaths in the state.

