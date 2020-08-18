Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 27-lakh mark, records 55,079 new cases

A spike of 55,079 cases took India's COVID-19 tally past 27 lakh on Monday just a day after it reached the 26-lakh mark, Union health ministry data showed.
As many as 55,079 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday across the country, taking India's tally of coronavirus cases to 27,02,743. As per the recent update, there are 6,73,166 active cases while 19,77,780 patients have been discharged or migrated. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 death toll breached the 51,000-mark as 876 deaths were reported in the country. The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 51,797.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in total 3,09,41,264 samples have been tested up to August 17 of which 8,99,864 were examined on Monday.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 1,55,268 active cases 4,28,514 patients have been discharged/migrated while 20,265 deaths due to COVID-19. As many as 8,493 new COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths were reported in the state on Monday; 11,391 patients discharged. The total positive cases in the state rise to 6,04,358.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 21.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 772,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,814,597 and the fatalities rose to 772,782, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,437,969 and 170,491, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in the second place with 3,359,570 infections and 108,536 deaths. In terms of cases, India ranks third (27,02,743), and is followed by Russia (925,558), South Africa (589,886), Peru (535,946), Mexico (525,733), Colombia (468,332), Chile (387,502), Spain (359,082).
(Inputs from Agencies)