Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 27-lakh mark, records 55,079 new cases

As many as 55,079 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday across the country, taking India's tally of coronavirus cases to 27,02,743. As per the recent update, there are 6,73,166 active cases while 19,77,780 patients have been discharged or migrated. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 death toll breached the 51,000-mark as 876 deaths were reported in the country. The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 51,797.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in total 3,09,41,264 samples have been tested up to August 17 of which 8,99,864 were examined on Monday.