Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 19-lakh mark, records 52,509 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 19-lakh mark on Wednesday with single-day spike of 52,509 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country reached 19,08,255 , the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 39,795 with 857 fresh fatalities being reported in 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 12,82,216 people have recovered, while there are 5,86,244 active cases active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently. The country had crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 4,50,196 cases and 15,842 deaths. Tamil Nadu comes in second with 2,63,222 cases and 4,241 deaths. Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh saw a decline in the number of active cases. Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand too witnessed active cases plummeting.