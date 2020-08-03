Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 18-lakh mark, records 52,972 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Sunday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases surged to 18,03,696, while the death toll due to the COVID-19 climbed to 38,135 with 771 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. The recoveries have mounted to 1,186,203, while there are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 18 million, while the global COVID-19 death toll stands at over 687,000 according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

There are 18,017,556 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 687,930. The number of recovered individuals stands at 10,649,108.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (4,665,932) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (154,841), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.