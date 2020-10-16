Coronavirus latest updates: India records 63,371 new COVID-19 cases; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

India on Friday reported a spike of 63,371 new COVID-19 cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,70,469 and the death toll climbed to 1,12,161 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 895 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.52 per cent.

There are 8,04,528 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 10.92 per cent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 64,53,780, the data stated.

Meanwhile, with 1,92,936 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,30,483 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 41,196 died so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total samples tested for COVID-19 in the country crossed the 9.2-crore mark. A total 9,22,54,927 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Thursday. This includes 10,28,622 samples tested on October 15.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.