Coronavirus latest updates: India records 45,903 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 85.53 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 85,53,657 with 45,903 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.
The country reported 490 deaths, taking the total toll to 1,26,611. The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the eleventh consecutive day. There are 5,09,673 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
With 48,405 new recoveries, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries are 79,17,373 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,85,72,192 samples have been tested up to November 8 with 8,35,401 samples being tested on Sunday.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 169 (Total cases), 60 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 21,403 (Total cases), 6791 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 1509 (Total cases), 46 (Deaths)
Assam: 6512 (Total cases), 943 (Deaths)
Bihar: 6273 (Total cases), 1144 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 876 (Total cases), 234 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 22,361 (Total cases), 2447 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 26 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 41,857 (Total cases), 6989 (Deaths)
Goa: 1976 (Total cases), 643 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 12,318 (Total cases), 3760 (Deaths)
Haryana: 16,448 (Total cases), 1912 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 4716 (Total cases), 377 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5678 (Total cases), 1533 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 4471 (Total cases), 897 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 33,697 (Total cases), 11,391 (Deaths)
Kerala: 81,940 (Total cases), 1692 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 765 (Total cases), 84 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 7928 (Total cases), 3028 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 97,296 (Total cases), 45,240 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3107 (Total cases), 197 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 1034 (Total cases), 93 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 476 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 988 (Total cases), 46 (Deaths)
Odisha: 11,981 (Total cases), 1425 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 1170 (Total cases), 601 (Deaths)
Punjab: 4910 (Total cases), 4318 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 16,376 (Total cases), 1989 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 273 (Total cases), 78 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 18,894 (Total cases), 11,344 (Deaths)
Telangana: 19,239 (Total cases), 1381 (Deaths)
Tripura: 1219 (Total cases), 359 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 3972 (Total cases), 1065 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 23,249 (Total cases), 7206 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 34,566 (Total cases), 7294 (Deaths)
