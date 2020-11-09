Coronavirus latest updates: India records 45,903 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 85.53 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 85,53,657 with 45,903 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The country reported 490 deaths, taking the total toll to 1,26,611. The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the eleventh consecutive day. There are 5,09,673 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

With 48,405 new recoveries, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries are 79,17,373 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.