Coronavirus in West Bengal: Full list of new and updated containment zones in Kolkata as of July 8

Amid escalating COVID-19 cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced on Tuesday that the state would be reverting back to a state of lockdown, with additional measures being put in place.

While essential services would be allowed to function, the state government had said that the "current concept of containment zone may be combined with the current concept of buffer zone". Now, on Wednesday, the government has released a list of the newly demarcated containment zones.