Coronavirus in West Bengal: Full list of new and updated containment zones in Kolkata as of July 8

Amid escalating COVID-19 cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced on Tuesday that the state would be reverting back to a state of lockdown, with additional measures being put in place.
While essential services would be allowed to function, the state government had said that the "current concept of containment zone may be combined with the current concept of buffer zone". Now, on Wednesday, the government has released a list of the newly demarcated containment zones.
COVID-19 containment zones in Kolkata
1. 20/1N, Motilal Basak Lane - Kankurgachi
2. Satyam Towers- 64A Alipore Road - Alipore
3. 5B, Judges Court - Alipore
4. 19A Sarat Bose Road, Kol-20 - Bhowanipore
5. Chakraberia Road, Kol-25 (49B, 36A, 44,8/1B,12A) - Bhowanipore
6. P12 (Kankurgachi), CIT Scheme VII M - Khotta Bagan, SCH VII M
7. Arif Road [1/2 Arif Road] - Ultodanga
8. Entire Adhar Chandra Das Lane - Ultodanga
9. 138, Purbalok, Kol-99 - Mukundapur
10. 55A, Dr Sarat Banerjee Road, Kol-29 - Bhowanipore
11. 8/C, 3A, 4/1D, Haripal Lane - Battala
12. Jawarlal Dutta Lane (Dutta Bagan) - Dutta Bagan
13. 1 No Belvedere Road (Belvedre Estate) - Alipore
14. 2 No. Bijoygarh - Bijoygarh
15. 76 to 157 Dr. G.S. Bose Road - Kasba
16. 138, Raja Rammohan Sarani (46/57, 57, 104, 96A, 106/2A) - Amherst Street
17. Sammilani Park Kolkata - 99 (Mangalik to Jubashakti Sammilani Club) - Ajoynagar
18. 17 Ultodanga Main Road (Kar Bagan) - Kar Bagan
19. 34L & 64, Suren Sarkar Road - Phoolbagan
20. Taran Krishna Naskar Lane crossing with Chaulpatty Road - Jora Mandir Bazar
21. 85 to 158 Swinhoe Lane - Kasba
22. Baidya Para High School to 46/1 Bhuban Mohan Roy Road - Sakher Bazar
23. 51 Pragati Pally to 245C M.G.Road - Progati Pally
24. 32, 67B, 5/7 Balaram Dey Street - Girish Park
25. Linton Street from Blood Bank (Crossing of Sundari Mohan Avenue) to Vidyapith School - Beniapukur
