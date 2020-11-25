Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Drones to keep Covid watch in six cities

Amid fears of a second wave of the corona pandemic, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that drones are deployed in the six most affected districts to enforce wearing of face masks. Monitoring of crowd in these cities must be round the clock seven days a week, the court ruled. These cities are Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Uttar Pradesh recorded over 2,300 cases on Wednesday; most of them were from these industrial cities which are among the most congested. Lucknow topped with 325 cases and five deaths.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar, which is monitoring the government's preparedness to deal with the corona infection, has directed that the wearing of masks be monitored for at least the next 30 days. Another order not to sell food and drinks in the open will remain in force for the next six weeks.