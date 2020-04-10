Coronavirus in Rajasthan: FIR against school principal Abdul Rahman for abusing health workers

Rahman, a resident of Ramganj in Jaipur was posted as principal at the government school in Kitnoria and had left his place of duty after lockdown was announced, without informing the department. This is despite orders that all government employees are not to leave the place of posting. Rahman’s home is in Ramganj - the hotspot of COVID-19 spread in Jaipur where curfew along with strict lockdown has been enforced to contain the spread of infection.

He was forced to return when the Rajasthan government issued an order asking all school principals to hand over grain for mid-day meals, lying in their schools, to the local administration for distribution to the needy. As this could be authorized by the school principal, Abdul Rahman had to rush back to his place of posting some 600 km away.

Evading all check posts Rahman managed to cross 5 districts and travel all the way from the capital city Jaipur to Barmer on the Indo-Pak border.

He reached Barmer on April 5 and on April 6 the local ANM added his name to the report of people coming from outside the district. On April 7 he was taken to Barmer and his samples sent to Jodhpur. He tested positive late in the night on April 8.