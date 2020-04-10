Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to set up quarantine facilities in hostels, stadiums, lodges

While the total number of cases are rising in Mumbai, on Friday the BMC has decided to set up quarantine facilities in hostels, stadiums and lodges.

The civic body in a letter said, "Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a guidance document on appropriate management of suspect/confirmed cases of COVID-19. In this document, it is mentioned that available data in India suggest that nearly 70% of the cases affected with COVID-19 either exhibit mild symptom or very mild symptom. Such cases may not require admission to COVID-19 hospitals."

According to the guidelines, symptomatic patients will be divided into three categories - mild, moderate and severe to curb any possible transmission of virus. A patient will be categorised as ‘mild’ only if he/she has fever or cold.

As per the Health Ministry's guidelines, the BMC has decided to set up three types of COVID-19 facilities. "As per government of India's guidelines, there 3 types of COVID facilities. These are COVID Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH). "