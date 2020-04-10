Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to set up quarantine facilities in hostels, stadiums, lodges

While the total number of cases are rising in Mumbai, on Friday the BMC has decided to set up quarantine facilities in hostels, stadiums and lodges.
The civic body in a letter said, "Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a guidance document on appropriate management of suspect/confirmed cases of COVID-19. In this document, it is mentioned that available data in India suggest that nearly 70% of the cases affected with COVID-19 either exhibit mild symptom or very mild symptom. Such cases may not require admission to COVID-19 hospitals."
According to the guidelines, symptomatic patients will be divided into three categories - mild, moderate and severe to curb any possible transmission of virus. A patient will be categorised as ‘mild’ only if he/she has fever or cold.
As per the Health Ministry's guidelines, the BMC has decided to set up three types of COVID-19 facilities. "As per government of India's guidelines, there 3 types of COVID facilities. These are COVID Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH). "
The COVID Care Centres will be set up in hostels, hotels, stadiums, lodges, both public and private. While Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) will be like Peripheral Hospitals for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. And the Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH) are in which severe cases will be treated.
16 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1380. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 199 and the number of cases to 6,412 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,709, as many as 503 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)