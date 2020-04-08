Coronavirus update: State ranks 3rd in virus mortality rate

Mumbai: as per the medical education and drugs department report dated April 8, Maharashtra ranks third in Covid-19 mortality ratio as compared to other 31 states and union territories. As per the data, a total of 1,018 people in the state have tested positive for the covid virus. The total number of deaths in the state are 64 taking the mortality rate to 6.29 per cent.

Gujarat tops the list in the mortality percentage whereas Punjab comes a close second. Gujarat has reported 165 positive cases out of which 13 people died.