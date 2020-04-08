Coronavirus update: State ranks 3rd in virus mortality rate

Mumbai: as per the medical education and drugs department report dated April 8, Maharashtra ranks third in Covid-19 mortality ratio as compared to other 31 states and union territories. As per the data, a total of 1,018 people in the state have tested positive for the covid virus. The total number of deaths in the state are 64 taking the mortality rate to 6.29 per cent.
Gujarat tops the list in the mortality percentage whereas Punjab comes a close second. Gujarat has reported 165 positive cases out of which 13 people died.
Punjab recorded 91 cases and 7 people lost their lives in the border state. In Maharashtra the highest number of mortalities was noted in the age group of 61 to 70 years.
This age group recorded 22 deaths. However, the highest number of patients i.e. 182 were reported in the age group of 21-30 years. Till April 8 private labs tested 7,893 samples and in government labs 12,984 samples were tested.
Out of the total samples tested 868 samples tested positive and 19,290 samples tested negative, while test results were awaited of 715 samples. Moreover, 149 new cases were identified until 11:30 am on April 8.
