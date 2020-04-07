Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Saffron ration cardholders to get foodgrains at cheaper rates for 2 months

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Cabinet meeting was conducted through a video conference chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. He, along with the Cabinet Ministers took a review of all the districts in the state. "This is the first time in the history of Maharashtra a Cabinet Meeting has been conducted via Video Conference," tweeted CMO.
In the meeting, the Cabinet decided all the saffron ration cardholders in the state will get foodgrains at cheaper rates for the months from April to June. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "The state government has decided to give two months ration. Social workers, all-party workers and rich people of the villages should come forward and help those who do not have ration cards."
The Shivbhojan meal prices which were earlier slashed to Rs 5 per plate will remain for the next three months, decided the Cabinet. They also sought to increase the meals at the taluka-level.
It was also decided to make an amendment to the Maharashtra Trusts Act to get financial support from religious organizations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, 23 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 1 was in Sangli, 4 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 3 in Ahmednagar, 2 in Buldhana, 10 in BMC, 1 in Thane and 2 in Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 891. The total death count on Tuesday was 52.
