Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Saffron ration cardholders to get foodgrains at cheaper rates for 2 months

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Cabinet meeting was conducted through a video conference chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. He, along with the Cabinet Ministers took a review of all the districts in the state. "This is the first time in the history of Maharashtra a Cabinet Meeting has been conducted via Video Conference," tweeted CMO.

In the meeting, the Cabinet decided all the saffron ration cardholders in the state will get foodgrains at cheaper rates for the months from April to June. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "The state government has decided to give two months ration. Social workers, all-party workers and rich people of the villages should come forward and help those who do not have ration cards."