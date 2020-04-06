Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray comes to the rescue of Mumbai residents in Delhi

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lent a helping hand to the people from Maharashtra stranded in New Delhi by announcing that they can be put up at Maharashtra Sadan.

“I am happy and relaxed now, feeling like my brother Uddhav Thackeray has stood up behind me,” said Elizabeth Pingale. Pingale, resident of Mulund, was stranded in New Delhi after she reached from Israel.

She went to Israel to meet her ailing father who eventually died resulting extending her stay in Israel. She reached New Delhi on March 22 and was asked to remain under quarantine in a hotel.

After 14 days, the hotel management informed her that they are closing down the hotel. She was offered staying arrangement at another hotel. She was one many other from Maharashtra whose quarantine was over but facing serious problems of staying in the national capital.

Elizabeth made a video revealing the plight of the 40 people which went viral. CM Uddhav Thackeray took cognisance of this video and contacted her. After health department approval, she was shifted to Maharashtra Sadan, state guest house in New Delhi. She was moved by caring gesture of CM Thackeray.