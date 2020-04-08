Muslim man who claimed his pregnant wife was turned away by Rajasthan hospital now says he lied

In an absolute U-turn, the husband of the pregnant woman who died in Rajasthan because no hospital refused her entry because of her religion, has confessed that he played the Muslim card to garner sympathy, and that the hospitals did not reject his wife because of her religion.
“I thought if I weren’t a Muslim maybe they would have taken my wife in,” he said in a video that has gone viral. The video has been shared by Hindustan Times reporter Rakesh Goswami
The video has angered people on Twitter
Irfan had earlier said said, “My wife was bleeding since last night and I took her to CHC in Sikri. They referred us to the district hospital at Bharatpur. At Bharatpur they asked my name and said you are a Muslim your treatment will not be possible. They referred us to Jaipur. The baby died on the way. I seek justice and action should be taken against the doctors.”
Bharatpur is a part of the Mewat region that includes areas of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh where there is a sizeable Muslim population also a strong presence of Tablighi Jamaat.
Earlier, Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh had accused the Zenana Hospital at Bharatpur of refusing to admit a patient on the ground of her being a Muslim. The woman was referred to Jaipur and she delivered the baby on the way in an ambulance and it died. The hospital has ordered an investigation.
The minister took to Twitter to raise the issue. He posted a video and said, “Pregnant Muslim woman was refused medical attention at the Zenana Hospital in Bharatpur and was told to go to Jaipur given her religion. Local Bharatpur MLA is state health minister and this is the condition of the hospital in Bharatpur city. Shameful.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)