Muslim man who claimed his pregnant wife was turned away by Rajasthan hospital now says he lied

In an absolute U-turn, the husband of the pregnant woman who died in Rajasthan because no hospital refused her entry because of her religion, has confessed that he played the Muslim card to garner sympathy, and that the hospitals did not reject his wife because of her religion.

“I thought if I weren’t a Muslim maybe they would have taken my wife in,” he said in a video that has gone viral. The video has been shared by Hindustan Times reporter Rakesh Goswami