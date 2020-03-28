Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Curfew imposed in entire walled city areas of Jaipur

Curfew was imposed in the entire walled city areas of Jaipur on Friday. This was after situation turned critical in walled city where a person was tested positive on Thursday. Hundreds are believed to have come in contact with the man. Till now 53 persons who came in contact with him have been identified and taken in for screening and isolation.

The 45 year old positive man had a travel history to Oman and had returned around a fortnight ago. He did not show any symptoms at Delhi, but had been advised isolation. However he met over 200 persons and even attended social gatherings and even offered Namaz at a mosque. He developed fever on 24th March and went to the hospital where he was tested positive on Thursday 26th March.

His family of 32 persons is believed to have met thousands. Intensive efforts have been initiated to trace all persons who came in contact with them. The phone records are being traced to find all contacts and the family is being asked about their movements.